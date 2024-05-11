Man City just two wins from another EPL title. Burnley becomes the second team relegated

Two more wins separate Manchester City from becoming English champion for an unprecedented fourth straight year. The game is up for Burnley as its relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed on Saturday with a game to spare. It is a significant day at both ends of the standings. City racked up another big victory by routing Fulham 4-0 to climb above Arsenal into a two-point lead. The top two each have two games left. Arsenal faces Manchester United next on Sunday. Burnley needed to beat Tottenham to stand a chance of a second straight season in the league but lost 2-1. Luton looks sure to be the third team relegated after losing at West Ham 3-1.

