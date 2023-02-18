Man City held to frustrating 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest delivered another twist in the English Premier League title race as Chris Wood’s late goal earned a 1-1 draw against Manchester City. Bernardo Silva scored in the first half and City hoped to return to the top of the table in response to Arsenal’s lunchtime win over Aston Villa But missed chances including two from Erling Haaland proved costly and Wood’s first goal for Forest in the 84rd minute was enough to earn a point. The draw means the Gunners are in first place with a two-point lead over City and a game in hand. City had beaten Arsenal 3-1 on Wednesday but handed the advantage right back.

