LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Joško Gvardiol stifled the threat of Manchester City star Erling Haaland before scoring himself to earn Leipzig a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup in the Champions League. The Croatia center-back is nicknamed “Little Pep” because of the similarities of his last name with that of City manager Pep Guardiola. He headed home the equalizer in the 70th minute after Leipzig finally got to grips with the English champions. City dominated the first half without Haaland getting a sight on goal and Riyad Mahrez netted the 27th-minute opener. Haaland grew frustrated in the second half and City lost control of the game.

