Man City gets Copenhagen and Napoli drawn against Barcelona in Champions League’s round of 16

Defending champion Manchester City has been handed the most benign draw for the round of 16 in the Champions League after being picked to play Copenhagen. The Danish champion is making its first appearance at this stage since 2011 and qualified ahead of Manchester United. The draw was made at UEFA’s headquarters and the standout matchup might be Napoli vs. Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t punished as hard as it could be for finishing second in its group. The French team will face a Real Sociedad team playing in its first Champions League season in a decade. Real Madrid is seeking a record-extending 15th European Cup title and will play Leipzig next. Inter Milan is last season’s beaten finalist and plays Atletico Madrid.

