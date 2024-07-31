Man City fined for delayed kickoffs. It started final Premier League game 2 minutes, 46 seconds late

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has been fined more than 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) by the Premier League for 22 instances of delaying the kickoff or restart of matches. City accepted the sanction, which relates to rule infringements over the last two seasons. The issue is not connected to the 115 charges City are facing for alleged breaches of the competition’s financial regulations. City has been punished on a sliding scale for each offense. The longest delay was 2 minutes, 46 seconds for the start of the final league game against West Ham last season, when City clinched a fourth successive title. City has apologized for the breaches.

