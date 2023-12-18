Man City fined $150K after Haaland and teammates show dissent to ref against Spurs

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has been handed a fine of 120,000 pounds after Erling Haaland and other players surrounded the referee because the match official failed to play advantage for a potential scoring chance late in the 3-3 draw with Tottenham in the English Premier League. The English Football Association says City accepted it failed to ensure its players “did not behave in an improper way” during the incident at Etihad Stadium on Dec. 3. Haaland was particularly angry with referee Simon Hooper’s decision to not play advantage and continued his complaints after the final whistle. He expressed his frustration in a post on social media when responding to video of the stoppage-time incident.

