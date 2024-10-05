Man City fans make public plea to Pep Guardiola: ‘Stay!’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City fans hung a giant banner inside Etihad Stadium with a special message for Pep Guardiola ahead of their Premier League game against Fulham. In the manager’s native Catalan language the banner read “Pep Guardiola — Volem Que Et Quedis!’ — translating to “We want you to stay!” Guardiola’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has not indicated if he will extend his stay, having joined in 2016.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.