Man City ends title-winning campaign with 1-0 loss at Brentford in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Premier League champion Manchester City lost its final game of the campaign as Ethan Pinnock’s late goal earned Brentford a 1-0 win and a home-and-away double over Pep Guardiola’s team. The center back celebrated signing a new four-year contract earlier in the day by scoring an 85th-minute winner. With the title sewn up last weekend, Guardiola rested some of his big hitters ahead of next weekend’s FA Cup final. The Champions League final is seven days later for City. Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish missed out completely and Erling Haaland was left on the bench.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.