Man City ends historic year on high and just behind EPL leaders. It gets worse for Man U

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola’s players look hungry for more success after the greatest year in Manchester City’s history. The defending English Premier League champion ended a trophy-laden 2023 with a 2-0 win against Sheffield United. City moved up to third and two points behind league leader Liverpool. That’s not bad considering Guardiola’s team has struggled to hit the heights of last season’s treble-winning campaign and has been without the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne since August. The Belgium international is on his way back from a hamstring injury and City is finding form after a recent run of just one win in six league games.

