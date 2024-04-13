Man City earns big win over Luton despite rotating squad. Newcastle routs Tottenham at home again

LONDON (AP) — With some of Manchester City’s regular starters resting, Jeremy Doku and Mateo Kovacic made sure the defending champion didn’t miss a beat in the English Premier League title race. Kovacic and Doku scored in the second half as Man City pulled away for a comfortable 5-1 win over relegation-threatened Luton. City manager Pep Guardiola perhaps had one eye on Wednesday’s game against Real Madrid by giving some front-liners a break. The relegation battle has tightened after Nottingham Forest and Burnley couldn’t take full advantage of Luton’s loss, with both settling for a draw. Newcastle beat Tottenham 4-0 at home.

