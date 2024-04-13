Man City earns big win over Luton despite rotating squad. Newcastle routs Tottenham at home again

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Luton Town at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

LONDON (AP) — With some of Manchester City’s regular starters resting, Jeremy Doku and Mateo Kovacic made sure the defending champion didn’t miss a beat in the English Premier League title race. Kovacic and Doku scored in the second half as Man City pulled away for a comfortable 5-1 win over relegation-threatened Luton. City manager Pep Guardiola perhaps had one eye on Wednesday’s game against Real Madrid by giving some front-liners a break. The relegation battle has tightened after Nottingham Forest and Burnley couldn’t take full advantage of Luton’s loss, with both settling for a draw. Newcastle beat Tottenham 4-0 at home.

