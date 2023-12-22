Man City confirmed as world’s best club in 2023 after winning fifth trophy

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Manchester City is just too good and a little lucky in beating overmatched Fluminense 4-0 in the Club World Cup final in Jeddah. It seals City’s fifth title in 2023. City led after just 40 seconds when Julián Álvarez followed up fastest to meet a rebound off a post. An own goal in the 27th by Fluminense captain Nino decided the game long before Phil Foden scored in the 72nd. It gave City a first Club World Cup title and Europe a 16th in 17 editions of FIFA’s competition for continental champions. Pep Guardiola is the first coach to win the Club World Cup with three different teams.

