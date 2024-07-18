Man City completes signing of Brazil star Savinho for $43.6 million

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Premier League champion Manchester City has completed the signing of Brazil international Savinho for a fee of 40 million euros ($43.6 million) The 20-year-old forward — also known as Savio —has moved from City’s sister club Troyes and signed a five-year contract. Savio spent last season on loan at another of City’s sister clubs, Girona, and helped the team qualify for next season’s Champions League. Savio was one of the stand out players in Spain last year – scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

