Man City charged by English FA after Haaland and others surrounded ref during Tottenham draw

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has been charged after Erling Haaland and other players surrounded the referee because the official failed to play advantage for a potential scoring chance late in the 3-3 draw with Tottenham in the English Premier League. The Football Association has alleged that City “failed to ensure their players do not behave in a way which in improper.” Haaland was particularly angry with referee Simon Hooper’s decision to not play advantage and continued his complaints after the final whistle. Haaland expressed his frustration in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, when responding to a video of the incident. The FA didn’t say Haaland would face separate action for his conduct.

