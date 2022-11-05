Man City celebrations underline tension in title race

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manager Pep Guardiola celebrated like Manchester City had won the Premier League title. Erling Haaland celebrated like Sergio Aguero. It is early November and this was a 2-1 home win against Fulham but the reaction from the reigning champions underlined the sense of relief within the Etihad Stadium on a day of high tension. While the top of the table was at stake, and not discounting the late drama of Haaland’s stoppage-time penalty for 10-man City, these are early days in the season.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, from left to right, celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Manchester City won 2-1. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson