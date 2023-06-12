Man City celebrates winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Champagne and rain poured as Manchester City’s players celebrated winning the treble of major trophies with an open-top bus parade through the city center in front of tens of thousands of fans. The start of the evening parade was delayed because of what City called “adverse weather conditions and lightning storms.” Two blue buses complete with the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies aboard eventually wound their way through the city streets. The players and cigar-smoking manager Pep Guardiola wore T-shirts bearing the words “Treble Winners.” City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday to complete the treble.

