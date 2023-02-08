Man City case could join list of soccer’s biggest scandals

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City is not the first high profile soccer team to be caught up in a scandal. The Premier League has accused City of breaching a host of financial regulations. City could face a range of punishments including a fine or a deduction of points. As City mounts its defense, The Associated Press takes a look at scandals that have hit Europe’s leading leagues.

