Man City captain Walker subjected to racist abuse online after loss to Juventus

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City captain Kyle Walker says he has been subjected to “vile, racist and threatening abuse” after the team’s loss to Juventus in the Champions League and called on social media platforms to do more to stamp out the problem. City condemned the abuse saying the club will offer Walker “our full support.” Walker posted one of the racist messages on his Instagram Stories. He wrote underneath: “Instagram and the authorities need to stop this happening for the sake of all who are suffering this abuse. It is never acceptable.” City was beaten 2-0 by Juventus and has won just one of its last 10 games in all competitions.

