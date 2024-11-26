Man City blows 3-goal lead and gets booed by fans in draw with Feyenoord in Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s winless run extended to six games after Feyenoord fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 in the Champions League. After five-straight losses in all competitions City looked to be cruising to victory after going three up inside 50 minutes at the Etihad Stadium. But the Dutch team mounted an improbable comeback and leveled the game in the 89th minute to leave the home crowd stunned. Asked about the jeering fans, City manager Pep Guardiola said “They are disappointed. Of course we understand it. They are completely right to express what they feel.”

