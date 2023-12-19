Man City beats Urawa 3-0 to reach Club World Cup final and now goes for 5th title in 2023

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Manchester City set aside struggles at home to ease past Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the Club World Cup semifinals. Man City is one game away from a fifth title in 2023 and will be favored to beat Fluminense of Brazil in Friday’s final. The champion of Europe has never lost to the champion of Asia at a Club World Cup. It never looked likely in Jeddah. City led in first-half stoppage time from an own goal by Urawa defender Marius Hoibraten, Mateo Kovačić and Bernardo Silva scored with shots early in the second half against the Japanese team.

