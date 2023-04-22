Man City beats Sheff United to keep treble dream alive

LONDON (AP) — Three goals for Riyad Mahrez have protected Manchester City’s bid for three trophies. The Algerian forward’s hat trick in a 3-0 win against Sheffield United advanced City to the FA Cup final. City secured a place in the semifinals of the Champions League this week and Pep Guardiola’s team took another step toward the treble with a routine victory at Wembley Stadium. The FA Cup final in June will be against Manchester United or Brighton. City can also seize control in the race for the English Premier League title when it plays leader Arsenal on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.