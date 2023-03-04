Man City beats Newcastle 2-0, stays in touch with Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City passed a huge test of its Premier League title credentials by beating Newcastle 2-0 as a couple of big calls by Pep Guardiola paid off in a match between the wealthiest teams in English soccer. Phil Foden was handed a start over Riyad Mahrez on the right wing and gave City the lead in the 15th minute when his driving run into the area ended with a shot that deflected in. City never looked comfortable against a powerful Newcastle team that was dangerous on the counterattack but got the crucial second goal soon after Guardiola took off Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne’s replacement was Bernardo Silva and he scored with one of his first touches.

