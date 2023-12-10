Man City beats Luton without Haaland to end 4-match winless run. Tottenham thrashes Newcastle 4-1

Manchester City was in danger of plunging into a full-blown crisis approaching the halfway point of its Premier League title defense after falling behind to Luton. But the defending champions managed to turn it round Sunday as goals by Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish in a three-minute span earned them a 2-1 victory that ended their four-match winless run and trimmed the gap to first-place Liverpool to four points. City was without Erling Haaland because of a foot injury. Tottenham thrashed Newcastle 4-1, Everton surged clear of the relegation zone by beating Chelsea 2-0 and Fulham earned a second 5-0 win in four days this time at the expense of West Ham.

