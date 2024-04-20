Man City beats Chelsea with late Silva goal to make FA Cup final while Arsenal tops EPL

Bernardo Silva has fired Manchester City into the FA Cup final after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley. The Portuguese playmaker’s 84th-minute goal on Saturday ensured City maintains its pursuit of back-to-back domestic doubles in the week when its Champions League defense was ended by Real Madrid. Kevin De Bruyne’s cross from the left was converted by Silva at the far post via a deflection from Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella. Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to go above City at the top of the English Premier League. Burnley’s hopes of survival have been boosted by routing last-placed Sheffield United 4-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.