Man City beats Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City took a huge step toward a third straight Champions League semifinals after a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich. Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup after the first leg at Etihad Stadium. Bayern had gone into the game with a 100 percent record in this season’s competition and having beaten Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. But under new coach Thomas Tuchel the German giant had no answer in the face of City’s attacking power. City was beaten in the final of 2021 by a Chelsea team managed by Tuchel. It was knocked out by Real Madrid in the semifinals last season.

