Man City beats Arsenal to seize momentum in EPL title race

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has seized the momentum in the Premier League title race after Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland helped secure a 3-1 win at Arsenal in a top-of-the-table match. Grealish and Haaland both scored in the second half as the defending champions extended their recent dominance over Arsenal and showed they won’t relinquish the title easily. The win puts City in first place ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, although the Gunners still have a game in hand. More importantly, perhaps, it maintained a psychological edge over Mikel Arteta’s team as City have now beaten Arsenal in 11 straight league matches.

