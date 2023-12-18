Man City basks in warmth in Saudi Arabia with De Bruyne back training at Club World Cup

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Manchester City has left behind a chilling run of English Premier League results to find some midwinter sun in Saudi Arabia. The team also basks in the warm glow of Kevin De Bruyne back in training. The Belgium playmaker took part in light training on the field in Jeddah. It’s where European champion City makes its Club World Cup debut on Tuesday in the semifinals against Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan. De Bruyne’s season stalled in August after aggravating a hamstring injury that also ended his Champions League final early. That win over Inter Milan in June earned City a ticket to Saudi Arabia.

