Man City and Tottenham draw 3-3 after late goal from Kulusevski

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Dejan Kulusevski has scored a 90th-minute header to earn Tottenham a 3-3 draw at defending champion Manchester City in the Premier League. Jack Grealish had looked like settling a thrilling game at Etihad Stadium with a goal in the 81st minute. But Kulusevski rose to meet Brennan Johnson’s cross and head in off the underside of the bar to secure a point for Spurs. City has now drawn its last three games in the league and is third. It’s three points behind leader Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s team has also conceded eight goals during that winless run.

