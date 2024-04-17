Man City and Real Madrid Champions League quarterfinals match goes into extra time

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Shopland]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Champions League quarterfinals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid has gone into extra time after a 1-1 draw in regulation at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

Rodrygo fired 14-time champion Madrid ahead in the 12th minute with a twice-taken effort from close range to beat City goalkeeper Ederson on the rebound.

City dominated the game from then on, with Kevin De Bruyne leveling in the 76th by lifting a shot high into the net from close range.

