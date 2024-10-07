Man City and Premier League claim a win after challenge of league’s financial fairness rules

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City and the English Premier League are both claiming victory after one of the league’s key regulations relating to financial fairness was challenged. Four-time defending champion City disputed the league’s Associated Party Transaction rules designed to safeguard the competitive balance of the world’s most popular soccer league. Both parties say on Monday they “welcomed” the findings of an arbitration panel. City says the rules have been found to be “unlawful” and the league has “abused its dominant position.” The league says the tribunal have found the rules to be “necessary” and “rejected the majority of Manchester City’s challenges.”

