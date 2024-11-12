Man City and Bayern stay perfect in Women’s Champions League. Barcelona and Arsenal win big
Manchester City and Bayern Munich have stayed perfect in the Women’s Champions League halfway through the group stage while two-time defending champion Barcelona and Arsenal recorded big wins. City leads Group D with nine points after the English league leader beat Hammarby 2-0 at home. Barcelona is second, trailing by three points. Barcelona earlier thrashed St. Pölten 7-0. Claudia Pina led the demolition with two goals. Arsenal is recovering from a poor start to the season and scored four goals in the second straight game in the competition as it won 4-0 at Juventus. The Gunners are second in Group C with six points, three behind leader Bayern, which eased past pointless newcomer Vålerenga 3-0.
