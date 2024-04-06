Man City and Arsenal earn away wins in EPL title race. Can Liverpool follow them?

Arsenal and Manchester City have done their bit in the latest chapter of the English Premier League’s tight title race by negotiating potentially tricky away matches to maintain unbeaten streaks in the competition stretching back to December. City overcame an early scare to overwhelm Crystal Palace 4-2 largely on the back of Kevin De Bruyne’s masterful performance. Arsenal won at Brighton 3-0 thanks to goals from the returning Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard. That left Arsenal, City and Liverpool separated by one point. Arsenal is in the lead and City is a point back in third behind Liverpool on goal difference. Liverpool plays its game in hand on Sunday at Manchester United.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.