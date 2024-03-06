Man City advances to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after 3-1 win over Copenhagen

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City continued its pursuit of back-to-back Champions League titles by advancing to the quarterfinals of European club soccer’s elite competition with a 3-1 win over Copenhagen. Goals from Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland at Etihad Stadium saw City complete a 6-2 aggregate win. It is the seventh straight season Pep Guardiola’s team has advanced to the quarterfinals and this latest victory extended an unbeaten home run in the Champions League that stretches back 30 games to 2018. Potential clashes with some of the giants of European soccer lie in wait with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all into the next stage.

