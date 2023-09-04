Man arrested on suspicion of assault after incident involving Roy Keane at Arsenal-Man United game

LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium during which former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was reportedly headbutted. The incident took place Sunday at the Premier League match between Arsenal and United. Keane was working at the game as an analyst for Sky Sports. Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports analyst Micah Richards pinning a man against a wall in the moments after the alleged assault. The Metropolitan Police says in a statement the incident was being investigated and a 42-year-old man had been arrested. The force hasn’t identify anyone involved.

