Man arrested for alleged tragedy chanting at Man United vs Burnley game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Greater Manchester Police say a man has been arrested and charged for alleged tragedy chanting during Manchester United’s home game against Burnley in the Premier League. The 44-year-old from Lancashire in northern England has been charged under Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986, which relates to causing harassment, alarm or distress. Burnley said in a statement on Saturday that it was aware of “offensive footage” circulating on social media from a section of United’s Old Trafford stadium occupied by away fans. The game ended 1-1 on Saturday.

