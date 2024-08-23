Malzahn confident Central Florida will make strides in second season in Big 12

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida didn’t expect its transition to the Big 12 to be easy. The Knights won six games in their inaugural season in the conference, appeared in a bowl game for an eighth consecutive season and were a lot more competitive than a 3-6 league record might suggest. While that may not sound too bad, it wasn’t nearly good enough for coach Gus Malzahn and his players. The Knights have a new quarterback in Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson, and Malzahn thinks the experience his team gained a year ago will be beneficial as it tries to close the gap with the Big 12’s top teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.