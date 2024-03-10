Maly scores 23, Jensen 22; No. 21 Creighton beats Seton Hall in Big East quarters

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Lauren Jensen scored nine of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Creighton beat Seton Hall 72-65 in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Molly Mogensen scored 14 points for No. 2 seed Creighton. The Bluejays have won five in a row against the Pirates, including a 72-65 road win in the regular season finale. Azana Baines made two quick layups to make it 68-65 almost a minute later but Maly made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line from there to seal it. Micah Gray scored 15 points, Baines 14 and Satterfield added 11 for No. 7 seed Seton Hall. The Bluejays play No. 3 seed St. John’s or sixth-seeded Georgetown in the semifinals.

