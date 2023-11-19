Maly, Ronsiek lead No. 22 Creighton women over Nebraska 79-74

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly had 14 of her 23 points in the first quarter, Emma Ronsiek scored 21 and No. 22 Creighton held off Nebraska 79-74. Maly sank all four of her 3-point attempts in the first period and Creighton (3-1) grabbed a 28-23 lead. Maly had 18 points by halftime and Ronsieke scored 11 to send the Bluejays into the locker room with a 47-40 lead. Creighton led by nine entering the final period, but Darian White made two free throws to pull the Cornhuskers (3-1) within 72-69 with 3:36 remaining. Lauren Jensen answered with a layup and the Bluejays maintained a two-possession lead from there.

