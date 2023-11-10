Maly matches career-high with 30 points and No. 22 Creighton women beat South Dakota in home opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly matched a career-high with 30 points, Emma Ronsiek added 16 points and No. 22 Creighton beat South Dakota 81-55. Creighton (2-0) won its second straight game in the series with South Dakota after losing six in a row. Creighton scored 29 points in the first quarter, with five 3-pointers, to build a 15-point lead. The Bluejays led by as many as 20 points in the second quarter before South Dakota scored the opening five points of the second half to get within 45-35. Creighton answered with a 19-2 run for a 64-37 lead. Maly started the run with seven straight Creighton points, and she also had two 3-pointers. Maly, who also scored 30 points against Providence in January, was subbed out with 3:06 remaining in the fourth.

