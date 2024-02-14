Malukas will miss start of IndyCar season after injuring wrist in mountain biking accident

David Malukas tore ligaments in his left wrist during a mountain biking accident and will miss the start of his first season driving for McLaren Racing. McLaren says Malukas had surgery on his dislocated wrist on Tuesday. The 22-year-old will have stitches removed Feb. 22 and is expected to need six weeks to recover. The IndyCar season starts March 10 at St. Petersburg, Florida. Malukas says “I will be working hard to get back on track as soon as I can.”

