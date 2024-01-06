Maltais’ short-handed goal helps Toronto spoil New York’s PWHL home opener, 3-2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Emma Maltais’ short-handed goal in the third period spoiled New York’s first home game in the Professional Women’s Hockey League as Toronto secured a 3-2 victory. New York posted a 4-0 win on New Year’s Day in Toronto and was looking to become the first PWHL team to win at home through four games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.