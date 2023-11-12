Malmo wins Swedish league by beating and overtaking Elfsborg in final round

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Malmo has won its 23rd Swedish league title by beating Elfsborg 1-0 on a second-half penalty taken by league top scorer Isaac Kiese Thelin. The win meant Malmo caught up with Elfsborg on points in the final round of the season and won the league on a better goal difference. Elfsborg had a chance to secure the win in the penultimate round last week but only managed a draw against last-placed Varbergs.

