Mallorca probing another racial-abuse incident after fan makes monkey gestures at Real Madrid game

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Mallorca says it is working with authorities to identify the fan who made monkey gestures after Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored a goal in a Spanish league match this weekend. The young fan was seen on television images appearing to make the monkey gestures as Madrid players celebrated Tchouaméni’s goal early in the second half at Son Moix Stadium on Saturday. The fan then threw a plastic water bottle onto the field and Madrid players quickly showed it to the referee. The Spanish league was also expected to formally denounce the alleged racial abuse. Mallorca says it “will not tolerate any manifestation of racism.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.