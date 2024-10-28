Mallorca holds Bilbao to 0-0 draw despite playing with 10 men for most of the game

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao was held to a 0-0 draw at Mallorca on Monday despite playing for more than an hour with a man advantage. Mallorca’s Portuguese midfielder Samú Costa was sent off for a second booking in the 23rd minute, having earned the first for a bad tackle 13 minutes earlier. Bilbao went on to dominate but couldn’t find a breakthrough, with Nico Williams having a goal ruled out after a video review just before halftime and his brother Iñaki seeing his effort disallowed for offside 15 minutes from the end.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.