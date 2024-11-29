Mallorca fights back for home win over Valencia in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Mallorca has fought back to beat visiting Valencia 2-1 and continue its strong season in La Liga. Cyle Larin redirected a pass in from a tight angle in first-half injury time. That cancelled out an earlier penalty conversion by Valencia forward Luis Rioja. Substitute Adbón Prats headed Mallorca ahead in the 81st when he thumped home a curling cross by Sergi Darder. Mallorca moved into fifth place. Valencia was left in the relegation zone but with two more games to play.

