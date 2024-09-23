Mallorca beats Real Betis 2-1 to end an 11-year Andalusian winless streak

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Valery Fernández has scored in the third minute of injury time to give Mallorca a 2-1 victory over Real Betis and end a winless run in Andalusia that stretched back to 2013. Argentine Giovani Lo Celso put Betis ahead early on with his third goal in three games but Dani Rodríguez equalized a minute later. Then Fernández’s low shot after Betis failed to clear a corner kick won it at the death for Mallorca and moved it up to fifth on the La Liga table. Some Betis fans delayed their entry into the stadium to protest inconvenient kickoff times in a growing movement against Monday and Friday night games in Spain.

