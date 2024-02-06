Mallorca and Real Sociedad draw 0-0 in first leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Mallorca and Real Sociedad have drawn 0-0 in a lackluster first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Neither team had many significant scoring chances at Son Moix Stadium in the Balearic Islands. Sociedad was slightly closer to breaking the deadlock in a match in which the hosts ended with no attempts on target. Mallorca’s best chance was a shot by Abdón Prats that missed just wide in the 51st minute. Sociedad came close with Umar Sadiq’s close-range attempt that went over the crossbar in the 71st after a cross by Japan international Takefusa Kubo. The second leg will be on Feb. 18 in Basque Country.

