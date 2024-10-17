Malkin, Crosby share another milestone night together in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby have shared many milestones and memories throughout the last two decades as icons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. They both enjoyed milestones on Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres when Malkin became the 48th player in NHL history to score 500 career goals, while Crosby became the 10th player in NHL history with 1,600 regular-season points in a career. Crosby’s overtime goal capped a 6-5 victory against Buffalo. Malkin, who has the third-most goals in Penguins’ history with 500 in 1,150 games, is the 20th player in NHL history to score 500 goals with one team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.