Malique Ewin scores 17 points and Florida State pours it on in second half to rout UMass 92-59

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Malique Ewin scored 17 points, Florida State scored 55 points in the second half, and the Seminoles roared past Massachusetts 92-59 on Sunday, the final day of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff. Jamir Watkins added 14 points and Jerry Deng had 10 for FSU. Jaylen Curry scored 17 points for UMass. Daniel Rivera scored 12, Hank Guerengomba had 10 points, and Daniel Hankins-Sanford grabbed 13 rebounds. Florida State had runs of 10-8 and 8-0 early in the second half to turn a 10-point halftime lead into a rout at 60-37 with 12 minutes remaining. A 9-0 run gave the Seminoles their largest lead, 89-53 with 3 minutes remaining.

