Malinin leads U.S. men by 10 on Day 2 of skating nationals

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rising star Ilia Malinin scored a personal-best 110.36 in the men’s short program to kick off the second day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, leading second-place veteran Jason Brown by more than 10 points. Malinin entered as the favorite to win his first U.S. title and had the most difficult planned technical content of every competitor, executing a clean skate that included a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination that netted him nearly 20 points. The 18-year-old finished second to Olympic champion Nathan Chen in his senior nationals debut last year but was passed over for the Olympic team in favor of the more experienced Brown.

