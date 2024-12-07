Malinin and Glenn win as US figure skaters take 3 gold medals at Grand Prix Final

GRENOBLE, France (AP) — Ilia Malinin has landed six quadruple jumps and Amber Glenn has ended a 14-year wait for gold for the United States on an historic day for American figure skaters at the Grand Prix Final in Grenoble. Malinin and Glenn won their individual events and Madison Chock and Evan Bates retained their ice dance title on Saturday to earn the U.S. three of the four senior gold medals. Glenn continued her breakout unbeaten season and three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto had to settle for third place.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.